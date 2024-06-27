 
Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce impressed by Princess Charlotte

Travis Kelce recalled encounter with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Taylor Swift concert

By
Web Desk

June 27, 2024

Travis Kelce gushed praised Princess Charlotte from his meeting with the Royal Family at girlfriend Taylor Swift's concert.

During his conversation with brother Jason Kelce on their podcast New Heights, Travis reflected on his meeting with Prince William and his two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

He described Prince William as 'awesome' and 'very cool,' but it was Princess Charlotte who left a lasting impression, saying, "She had fire to her."

"Prince William was fantastic, but the highlight was Princess Charlotte. Prince George was great too," Travis said.

The NFL star added, "She was so f***ing adorable. Like I cannot express how, I don't know, maybe it's because I have three girls now."

Travis highlighted Charlotte’s inquisitive nature, noting that she asked him and Taylor many questions.

In the podcast, Travis also shared a light-hearted moment from the encounter.

Travis revealed his uncertainty about how to greet the royals, wondering whether to bow, curtsy, or just shake hand.

"They said because we weren't at like an official royal event, we didn't need to bow or curtsy," he said. "If it would have been like an official meeting of royalty event, then it would have been that. But I did still address him as Your Royal Highness. And I've never felt emasculated."

