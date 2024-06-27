 
Geo News

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen join Justin Timberlake's fanbase

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen attended Justin Timberlake's concert on June 26, 2024

By
Web Desk

June 27, 2024

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen join Justin Timberlakes fanbase
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen join Justin Timberlake's fanbase

Justin Timberlake just had John Legend and Chrissy Teigen become his fans despite his DWI-arrest setback.

On June 26, Legend and Teigen went to see the 43-year-old artist perform at his Forget Tomorrow World Tour in Madison Square Garden.

The 38-year-old model made sure she recorded her fun date night with the All Of Me singer.

Source: Instagram Stories
Source: Instagram Stories

According to a video shared by Teigen on her Instagram Stories, the Selfish hit-maker stopped to hug Legend as he was making his way through the New York City crowd.

"Somebody say, yeah!" Timberlake could be heard saying as the celebrity couple caught his eye.

"John Legend in the house, y'all!” the Sexyback crooner said with a bright smile as he embraced the Tonight hit-maker.

John Legend could then be seen blowing kisses towards the performer of the night when Teigen turned the camera towards herself.

Source: Instagram Stories
Source: Instagram Stories

She was rocking a “Justin” hat during Wednesday night’s concert as she pulled off a surprised face expression in the video.

Another clip shared by the Cravings founder featured a clip of her and Legend vibing to Timberlake’s gig of his Everything I Thought It Was song, F*****’ Up The Disco.

Kardashian momager Kris pens sweet birthday wish for Khloe Kardashian
Kardashian momager Kris pens sweet birthday wish for Khloe Kardashian
Taylor Swift chooses 'Team Wales' over Meghan Markle
Taylor Swift chooses 'Team Wales' over Meghan Markle
Joseph Quinn teases shocking return to 'Stranger Things 5'
Joseph Quinn teases shocking return to 'Stranger Things 5'
Kate Middleton is leading Prince Harry to the brink of an emotional breakdown
Kate Middleton is leading Prince Harry to the brink of an emotional breakdown
Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce impressed by Princess Charlotte
Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce impressed by Princess Charlotte
Prince Harry thinks Prince William's turned into a country bumpkin for Kate
Prince Harry thinks Prince William's turned into a country bumpkin for Kate
‘Skeptical' Kate Middleton not sure about public comeback amid cancer
‘Skeptical' Kate Middleton not sure about public comeback amid cancer
Jennifer Garner wants Ben Affleck to live with her amid Jennifer Lopez divorce
Jennifer Garner wants Ben Affleck to live with her amid Jennifer Lopez divorce
Prince William' fighting for his life through trauma pain more than he'd admit
Prince William' fighting for his life through trauma pain more than he'd admit
Prince Harry breaks down the pain of losing Princess Diana to a car crash
Prince Harry breaks down the pain of losing Princess Diana to a car crash
Kate Middleton plans next public appearance after Trooping the Colour
Kate Middleton plans next public appearance after Trooping the Colour
Taylor Swift reacts to Joe Alwyn shocking breakup confession
Taylor Swift reacts to Joe Alwyn shocking breakup confession