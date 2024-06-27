John Legend, Chrissy Teigen join Justin Timberlake's fanbase

Justin Timberlake just had John Legend and Chrissy Teigen become his fans despite his DWI-arrest setback.

On June 26, Legend and Teigen went to see the 43-year-old artist perform at his Forget Tomorrow World Tour in Madison Square Garden.

The 38-year-old model made sure she recorded her fun date night with the All Of Me singer.

Source: Instagram Stories

According to a video shared by Teigen on her Instagram Stories, the Selfish hit-maker stopped to hug Legend as he was making his way through the New York City crowd.

"Somebody say, yeah!" Timberlake could be heard saying as the celebrity couple caught his eye.

"John Legend in the house, y'all!” the Sexyback crooner said with a bright smile as he embraced the Tonight hit-maker.

John Legend could then be seen blowing kisses towards the performer of the night when Teigen turned the camera towards herself.

Source: Instagram Stories

She was rocking a “Justin” hat during Wednesday night’s concert as she pulled off a surprised face expression in the video.

Another clip shared by the Cravings founder featured a clip of her and Legend vibing to Timberlake’s gig of his Everything I Thought It Was song, F*****’ Up The Disco.