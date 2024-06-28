Friday sermons and prayer shortened to 10 minutes in UAE

Muslim men perform Friday prayer at a mosque in Dubai. — AFP File

The UAE's General Authority for Islamic Affairs, Endowments, Zakat (Awqaf) has mandated that Friday sermons be limited to ten minutes.

The Awqaf has directed imams of all mosques across the country to keep the Friday sermon short so that the total time taken up by sermon and Friday prayer does not exceed ten minutes.

The directive will come into effect today (June 28) and will remain implemented until early October, the Emirates News Agency reported.

The directive is intended to protect worshippers from extreme summer temperatures, which have recently soared above 50 degrees Celsius. A spokesperson from Awqaf stated, “The reduction is in line with Islamic practices to safeguard community health.”

With temperatures in the UAE reaching between 48 and 50°C, the initiative is meant to protect worshippers from excessive heat during the peak summer months.

The country witnesses peak summer temperatures in July and August, with the summer months officially lasting from June to September.

Saudi Arabia also has implemented a similar policy, reducing Friday sermons and prayers at the Two Holy Mosques to 15 minutes.