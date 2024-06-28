Jennifer Lopez behaved like ‘locals' at Italian holiday sans Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has seemingly spent the time of her life during her Italian getaway.

The songstress, who flew for a vacation with her friends amid relationship troubles with husband Ben Affleck, enjoyed Italy ‘like a local.’

An onlooker tells PEOPLE: "She lived life like a local, she sat away from her security and immersed herself in the local movida," the source says.

During one of her dine outs, the singer chose al fresco seating for herself, the source adds: "She wanted a table out in the street, so in the midst of people passing, cars passing, immersed in the street and in Positano life."

“She was in a lot of the local restaurants," the source added, "not just the best top-end ones, but also the very typical local ones."

“She was relaxed. She ordered, spoke and laughed with her friends,” says the source.