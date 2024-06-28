 
Kate Middleton prioritizing major royal duty over cancer treatment?

Kate Middleton wants to attend another royal duty just a few weeks after Trooping the Color

June 28, 2024

Kate Middleton is eager to fulfill another royal duty amid her crucial cancer battle.

A few weeks ago, the Princess of Wales graced Trooping the Color event and is now adamant to appear at the Wimbledon tennis championships, scheduled for next week.

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich now tells Fox News Digital that Kate is determined to attend the sporting event only if her health allows it.

“Her next goal is... to attend the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Law Tennis Club starting July 1. As the most avid tennis fan and patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, she usually attends in the Royal Box to watch most major matches, later handing out trophies to winners,” she said.

Hilary also shared that after attending Charles’ official birthday, Kate has been focused on her recovery.

"When Princess Catherine was chatting with all three of her children, waving to the crowds and smiling during the Trooping the Color festivities, one could see she was smiling through the strain of her draining chemotherapy," she pointed out.

However, Kate was tired after the lengthy affair which is why she stayed home instead of attending Taylor Swift’s concert with her husband Prince William and children, according to Hilary.

