Elon Musk takes trip down memory lane to mark 53rd birthday

Elon Musk attends the Breakthrough Prize awards in Los Angeles, California, US, April 13, 2024. — Reuters

Elon Musk, one of the richest person in the world, turned 53 on Friday and treated his fans to a throwback photo of himself on social media to celebrate.

In a post on X, the tech billionaire shared a photo of himself which was dated July 31, 1994, which was simply captioned: "30 years ago."

However, he did not share where the picture was taken.

In just a few hours, hundreds of people flooded the post's comment section with birthday wishes.

A photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk from 30 years ago. — X/@elonmusk

"Happy birthday brother. Thank you for everything you do for humanity," wrote one user. "Elon this has inspired me to become the World's richest man 30 years from now," commented another.

Musk was born on June 28, 1971, in Pretoria, South Africa to Errol and Maye Musk.

Maye, a Canadian author and model, also took to social media to celebrate her eldest son's birthday with a throwback photo in which Musk can be seen as a toddler, standing in front of a birthday cake.

She captioned the post with a sweet message, writing: "Happy Birthday @elonmusk Thank you for 53 years of joy and excitement. Hoping you smile today as much as you did on your 4th birthday, after seeing the cake your Aunt Lynne made for you! Proud of you."

An old photo that Elon Musk's mother shared on her social media showing him as a toddler celebrating his fourth birthday. — X/@mayemusk

Her social media post garnered hundreds of comments from people, thanking her for raising a "great kid".

"You raised a great kid, Maye! Hope that Elon has a very happy birthday!" commented one user. "Well, we celebrate you for raising such great and wonderful kids. Elon definitely got his heart from you," added another.



These days, Musk reigns at the top of the Bloomberg Billionaire's Index with an estimated net worth of $210.7 billion.

He derives his wealth primarily from his stake in Tesla, as well as his holdings in SpaceX and social media platform X.