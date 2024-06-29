 
Royal fans receive disappointing news related to Princess Anne

Princess Anne had sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate

June 29, 2024

Princess Anne has returned home after being discharged from hospital following five days treatment of her injuries last week.

However, a royal expert has claimed that Princess Anne, who is a valuable supporting player of the royal family, will not be making a return to royal duties "for the foreseeable future."

Royal expert Michael Cole, while speaking to GB News, said the Princess Royal "chose not to be pictured" as she left the hospital with her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

The royal expert further said recovering from a concussion is "no minor matter".

"This is why she had the five-night stay at Southmead Trauma Centre in Bristol. The Princess chose not to be pictured as she left hospital,” he said and added "Her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, issued a very fulsome praise for the staff and gave a thank you to them at the hospital."

Cole also claimed Anne will not be back in work until "the foreseeable future".

Earlier, the palace had said the Princess Royal sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate.

“Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery,” the statement issued on Monday reads.

