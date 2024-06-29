Prince Harry's ‘defensive' attitude over Meghan Markle deemed ‘mistake'

Prince Harry's treatment of Meghan Markle has been deemed a mistake by an expert

Prince Harry made his “greatest mistake” with Meghan Markle many years ago, per an expert.

In photos taken after the announcement of Harry and Meghan’s engagement on November 27, 2017, the Duke of Sussex seemed protective of the Duchess, per expert Katie Nicholl.

The duo posed in the Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace, with Meghan wearing a white coat. Speaking on Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered podcast, Nicholl said the Prince seemed defensive and never properly introduced Meghan to the media.

"It's like he's making that physical connection. He's presenting her to the world for the first time, because he'd kept her in secret,” she remarked.

“I still think one of his greatest mistakes was never introducing her to us, the press, and allowing that connection to be forged,” she continued.

"Yes, there's a protectiveness and also a defensiveness about it. It's like, 'She's mine. I'm presenting you to her, but hands off'," she added.

Nicholl went on to highlight the statement released in November 2016 by Kensington Palace communications secretary Jason Knauf in defense of Meghan.

The statement aimed to protect her privacy and slammed racist and sexist treatment of her by news outlets. The statement confirmed Harry and Meghan’s relationship. However, it has now been removed by the Royal Family website.