Prince Harry told world to keep 'hands off' Meghan Markle: Expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle resurfaced photo has been branded a mistake by a body language expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who posed for a photographed in the Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace on November 27, 2017, showcased a ‘defensive’ mode for the cameras.

Expert Kinsey Nicholl tells Kinsey Schofield on her podcast: "It's like he's making that physical connection. He's presenting her to the world for the first time, because he'd kept her in secret.

"I still think one of his greatest mistakes was never introducing her to us, the press, and allowing that connection to be forged.

She continues: "Yes, there's a protectiveness and also a defensiveness about it. It's like, 'She's mine. I'm presenting you to her, but hands off'."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

