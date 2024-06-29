Eminem latest song days away from hitting the music world

After debuting his first single from a long-awaited album, Eminem is set to drop his second track next week.



Titled Tobey the music was a collaboration with rappers from his town Detriot which includes Big Sean and Babytron.

The track will be followed up with a music video helmed by Cole Bennett a couple of days later.

It comes after his Houdini song blew up the charts and ranked top at several rankings.

In the song, the Grammy winner sampled Steve Miller's Abracadabra and later the latter thanked him in a sweet tribute.

"I have always tried to credit, honor, and respect the major influencers in my life and to always credit, honor royalties, and share knowledge of their work through my own work."

He said Em is one "who take the time or make the effort to stand up for themselves and credit and respect their influencers at the same time."