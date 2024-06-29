 
Geo News

Eminem latest song days away from hitting the music world

Eminem drops teaser of his upcoming song in his much-anticipated album

By
Web Desk

June 29, 2024

Eminem latest song days away from hitting the music world
Eminem latest song days away from hitting the music world

After debuting his first single from a long-awaited album, Eminem is set to drop his second track next week.

Titled Tobey the music was a collaboration with rappers from his town Detriot which includes Big Sean and Babytron.

The track will be followed up with a music video helmed by Cole Bennett a couple of days later.

It comes after his Houdini song blew up the charts and ranked top at several rankings.

In the song, the Grammy winner sampled Steve Miller's Abracadabra and later the latter thanked him in a sweet tribute.

"I have always tried to credit, honor, and respect the major influencers in my life and to always credit, honor royalties, and share knowledge of their work through my own work."

He said Em is one "who take the time or make the effort to stand up for themselves and credit and respect their influencers at the same time." 

‘Deadpool & Wolverine' star drops major tease about MCU movie
‘Deadpool & Wolverine' star drops major tease about MCU movie
Cyndi Lauper upset as fans walk out during Glastonbury set
Cyndi Lauper upset as fans walk out during Glastonbury set
Kevin Costner reveals why 'Horizon' is different from others
Kevin Costner reveals why 'Horizon' is different from others
Will Smith makes a comeback to the music industry with new song
Will Smith makes a comeback to the music industry with new song