Rachel Leviss exposes reason behind breakup with Matthew Dunn

Rachel Leviss just opened up about her recent breakup with businessman Matthew Dunn on the newest episode of Rachel Goes Rogue, her podcast, which aired on June 28.

The 29-year-old shared that she asked Dunn not to post about them on social media because it was “too soon” in their relationship to do so.

“We were dating for a month,” the Vanderpump Rules alum said. However, when the couple attended a music festival, Dunn put up a new profile photo on Facebook that included Leviss in it.

Leviss revealed that since the “media caught wind” of the situation, she had to publicly confirm the relationship, but end things with Dunn which “was hard”.

Despite the event, Leviss had many positive things to say about her ex, “It was sad because we had a good connection, good conversation and he was emotionally stable and emotionally intelligent.”

This news comes a little while after the VPR star claimed to take a break from dating after being involved in a dating scandal with Tom Sandoval more than a year ago.

She also told PEOPLE in February about how she aimed to prioritize self-care after the situation, ““I've been working really hard on making sure I'm putting my mental health first and really putting myself first.”