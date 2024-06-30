North West enjoys more with Kanye West, Bianca Censori sans Kim Kardashian?

Kanye West's daughter North West and his wife Bianca Censori are reportedly growing close.

As fans will be aware, the eldest kid of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West was recently papped hiking beside her stepmother Bianca Censori in Tokyo.

Analysing their images together, a body language expert called Judi James shared her findings with The Mirror.

"There's been so many pics where North and Bianca have looked not only close but also growing into a good friendship,” Judi began.

She also pointed out, “North gets a little older and begins to perform on stage herself as well."

Judi also suggested that North West and her Australian step-mother were apparently enjoying their time together, which green lighted a healthy bond in the future.

The expert continued to explain. "She might be nearly the same height as her step-mom now,” claiming, “and her body language here suggests she's having a great time with Kanye and Bianca, standing looking confident with her hands on her hips in a splay ritual and what looks like a smile on her face as Bianca seems to lead the chat while Kanye stands watching," after which she resigned from the chat.