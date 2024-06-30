'I don't want to live anymore': Veteran actor expresses anger over exorbitant electricity bill

Pakistan's veteran actor Rashid Mehmood. — Screengrab

With Pakistanis suffering from prolonged loadshedding amid hot weather, veteran actor Rashid Mehmood expressed his shock and anger after he received a high electricity bill of over Rs45,000.

Scorching hot weather has gripped Pakistan and on top of that, people are also witnessing loadshedding and exorbitant electricity bills which has made lives of a common man extremely difficult.

A video of Mehmood is making rounds on social media in which he could be heard showing that he consumed 701 units of electricity and received an extremely high bill.

Distressed by the situation, the actor said that he does not want to live anymore. "God has saved me four times from heart attacks. Today I feel why was I saved in a country where I served with honesty?"



Mehmood said that he cannot find work as an actor in Lahore for him, asking how can pay such a huge bill.

He criticised the authorities, saying that there are allegations of corruption against him but they have left the people suffering in this country.

"This has become unbearable. I was born in a wrong country and there are hundreds of thousands of people with me who have the same complaints," he said.

Mehmood said that he is very stressed and his heart is broken due to the current situation.