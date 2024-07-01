Taylor Tomlinson gives subtle nod to Taylor Swift?

Taylor Tomlinson might just have given a subtle nod to Taylor Swift as she sported a t-shirt that read, “But daddy I love her.”

This phrase is an almost similar statement to the 34-year-old artist’s The Tortured Poet’s Department track, But Daddy I Love Him.

The 30-year-old comedian sported a casual attire that consisted of the white t-shirt, a black pant and matching sunglasses. She could be seen posing with a sculpture in her hand as she twirled her ponytail with the other.

As Tomlinson gave insights into how she spent her weekend, the carousel of images was captioned, “I missed the @dcimprov so much. Thanks for a wonderful weekend,” tagging DC Improv Comedy Club.

In a video that she uploaded in the same post, the After Midnight show host could be seen walking and filming herself as she told her followers, “I found out that, thanks to TikTok, there is a museum of the Bible in DC, so…”

As she truned the camera towards her buddy and comedian, Zach Noe Towers, she continued, “We gotta go to that,” to which Towers hilariously added, “Pray for us ya’ll.”