Buckingham Palace breaks silence amid Prince Harry’s latest blow

Buckingham Palace has shared its first post on social media since Prince Harry landed in trouble ahead of major award.



The palace took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and shared a video of Queen Camilla hosting a garden party.

The video was shared with caption, “When Tony and Lyla came to tea.”

Child champions Tony Hudgell and Lyla O'Donovan missed their chance to attend Buckingham Palace garden party earlier this summer due to bad traffic and ill-health, and they were devastated.

This is royal family’s first post on social media after reports Prince Harry faced a major blow ahead of award this month as a petition was launched to stop him from receiving it.

During this year’s ESPYS, ESPN will recognize exceptional individuals who exemplify courage, perseverance, and service.

According to a report by the GB News, a petition has been launched demanding ESPN rethink their decision, claiming Harry had been "involved in controversies that call into question his suitability to receive the honour of this magnitude".