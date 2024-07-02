Billy Ray Cyrus seemingly responds to Firerose’s latest accusations

Billy Ray Cyrus seems to be reacting to latest allegations by Firerose as he shared a cryptic post on his social media account amid divorce battle.



Taking to Instagram, the country singer dropped a snap of a photo of a candle with the word "Fraud" above it, surrounded by red petals, as well as a photo of him riding a motorcycle.

He captioned the post, "Happy Sunday everybody! Don't believe I've ever heard the word LIAR this much on Sunday morning. I'm sure very soon the truth will be revealed."

This post comes after Firerose accused Billy Ray of subjecting her to "strict rules" throughout their seven-month marriage.

She told Page Six, “Billy had very strict rules,” adding, “I didn’t have a car. I was only allowed to go to the local chiropractor and allowed once a month to get my nails done … it was systematic isolation and I couldn’t find the courage to leave.”

Sharing more details of Cyrus’ controlling attitude, Firerose said that her friends and family could not visit her and she was not allowed to message anyone without his permission.

“If I had to send a text, I had to read it out to him for permission,” she said. “It was the same for email.”

She also alleged that after moving in with Cyrus, with whom she shares an age gap of 28 years, in Tennessee, she claimed he isolated her “from every single person” in her life except for her AA sponsor.