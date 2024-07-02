How does Jeff Bezos spend his mornings?

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos arrives for an official State Dinner at the White House in Washington, US, April 10, 2024. — Reuters

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos recently revealed his morning routine, sharing how he prioritises his day to ensure he gets enough sleep and rest.

The 60-year-old tech billionaire has some of the most demanding roles to fulfill as executive chairman of Amazon and the owner of Blue Origin. However, he has cracked the code for the perfect morning routine which allows him to spend his days with the least stress.

According to the Deccan Herald, Bezos was seen sharing details about his morning routine during an event organised by The Economic Club, as seen in a video that recently went viral on X.

"I go to bed early, I wake up early, I like to putter in the morning. I like to read the newspaper, I like to have coffee, I like to have breakfast with my kids before they go to school. My puttering time is very important to me. That's why I set my first meeting for 10am," he said in the clip.

He also said that he likes to finish his high IQ meetings before lunch.

"Like anything that's really mentally challenging, that's a 10am meeting. And because by 5pm, like, I can't think about that today. Let's try this again at 10am tomorrow," Bezos said.

The world’s second richest man also highlighted the importance of getting eight hours of sleep, as he said: "I think better. I have more energy. My mood is better.”

Users of X were quick to react to Bezos’s morning routine.

"Just get up, grab some coffee, and start your day. High-quality productivity doesn't come from copying a billionaire's routine but finding what works best for you," a user of X said.

