Rahul Gandhi recites Darood Sharif during Lok Sabha session

India's Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi speaks on the assembly floor during a Lok Sabha session on July 1, 2024. — Screengrab via X/@INCIndia

India's Congress member and Opposition Leader in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday quoted the Holy Quran and sent Darood Sharif upon Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) during an assembly session.

Speaking on the floor of the lower house, Rahul said: "It is written in the [Holy] Quran the Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him said, 'God said have no fear [for] I am with you, hearing and seeing'."

The remarks came as the Congress leader lambasted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for spreading hatred, fear and violence.

The opposition leader pointed out that the BJP leaders spread hatred despite their claims of being Hindu, and stressing that that's not what the religion is about.



Rahul maintained that all great personalities have spoken of non-violence and eliminating fear.

The comments didn't sit well with the Indian PM and his party prompting Modi to demand an apology from the opposition leader saying that terming the entire Hindu society as "violent" is a serious issue.

However, the opposition leader was quick to respond and said:" No no [...] Modi, the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are not [representation of] entire Hindu society."



Furthermore, Rahul, during his speech, also made references to other religions including Sikhism, Christianity, Buddhism and Jainism to underscore the importance of fearlessness, reported India Today.

The Congress leader's remarks prompted a strong reaction from the treasury benches who resorted to shouting slogans on the assembly floor.