Pakistan's cueist triumphs in Asian 6-Red Snooker Championship

Pakistan's Muhammad Awais can be seen playing a snooker. — Reporter

KARACHI: Adding a new feather to his hat, Pakistan’s Awais Munir defeated Hong Kong cueist Nansen Wan to win the Asian 6-Red Snooker Championship in Riyadh on Tuesday.

Munir secured a 6-3 victory against his opponent. The game was tied at 2-2 and Munir won three sets straight and made his lead 5-2. In the eighth frame, Nansen made a comeback.



However, in the ninth frame, Munir displayed excellent control and potting to clinch the victory. Munir won the match with the scores 0-65, 35-26, 27-36, 38-20, 0-65, 13-46, 8-60, 34-0, 27-40.

Remember, Munir defeated countryman Asjad Iqbal 5-2 in the semi-final yesterday. He secured victory by winning five consecutive frames after initially trailing 0-2.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Mohammad Hasnain beat compatriot Ahsan Ramzan 4-3 in the final of the Asian U21 Snooker Championship. Ramzan was the defending champion after winning the trophy in Iran last year.

Earlier, Hasnain defeated Shawn Lee of Hong Kong in the last four clash. The semi-final, which consisted of best-of-seven frames, saw Akhtar emerge victorious with a score of 4-1. Hassan's victory came with scores of 54-64, 21-59, 61-15, 10-86, and 35-63

Hasnain had also defeated Ranveer Duggal of India 4-3 in the quarters.

Hasnain also remained undefeated during the group stage of the tournament.

Ramzan also didn't lose a single match in the championship before the final against Hasnain.