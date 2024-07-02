High-profile Labour politician recounts harassment, intimidation over 14 years

Labour party’s parliamentary candidate for Birmingham Ladywood Shabana Mahmood. — Reporter

BIRMINGHAM: Labour party’s parliamentary candidate for Birmingham Ladywood and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s close ally Shabana Mahmood has shared that in her 14 years of public life as a Pakistani-Kashmri origin Muslim woman in the UK, she has encountered intimidation and harassment, emphasising that being a Muslim woman in public life is challenging.



In an interview with Geo News, Mahmood explained that she had not previously discussed such harassment because she did not want people “especially our sisters, daughters, to perceive politics negatively and be deterred by the challenges of intimidation and harassment”.

The Shadow Secretary of State for Justice emphasised that in a free democracy, everyone should participate in elections free from fear of harassment or abuse.

Pushing women out of the democratic process through intimidation is unacceptable, she said, stressing the importance of candidates freely standing for election and voters casting their votes without any form of coercion.



Mahmood shared her experience in the current environment riven by divisions and hate — most of it misogynistic in nature and driven by fake news.

In her constituency in Birmingham that she won around 14 years ago, Mahmood, an Oxford graduate and a leading figure in the Keir Starmer’s closest circle is facing a lot of misinformation, fake news and misogynistic attacks from a group of men who are vying to oust her in this election.



In several parts of the constituency, her posters were ripped off. She has been accused of the things she has not done and for that purpose social media sites such as TikTok and Instagram have been used to direct hate at her.



Mahmood, like several other Labour and Tory politicians, is strictly constrained by party discipline and cannot say things she likes, unless approved by the party machine.

In an interview with Geo News, she spoke of the deep pride and honour she feels in representing a minority faith and ethnicity in public life, foreseeing a future where these challenges can be openly addressed.

She expressed that being the sole Muslim woman in the key role in parliament is a motivating factor. Winning the elections would bring the substantial responsibility of leading a political department — a duty that drives her to work towards a brighter future for future generations.

Mahmood has served as the head of the Labour Party's election campaign during by-elections over the past two years and has been a member of the Labour Party's National Executive Committee since 2016, playing a key role in preparing the party manifesto for this week’s 4 July elections.



Responding to a query about Palestine issue and ongoing war in Gaza, she said innocent children are being killed, cruelty is rampant, and millions of people are deeply saddened and affected by it.

She stated that the Labour Party believes in a two-state solution and that is the only way to end the Palestine-Israel conflict.

Upon assuming power, the party will initiate a peace process led by David Lammy, Shadow Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs as the goal is to achieve a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, with full diplomatic efforts dedicated to this end, she said.

When asked about plans to improve the lot of deprived communities in the UK, she said that the Tories have been in power for the past 14 years, resulting in funding cuts and rubbish-filled streets.

She noted that many of the current issues are a direct consequence of these 14 years of Tory governance.

“The Conservative Party policies have led to cuts in the local development budget. The Labour Party will immediately allocate resources to public services, including appointing more doctors, teachers, and police officers. The Labour government's foremost priority will be achieving economic growth, and prosperity as tangible economic growth is essential to allocate resources for public services," she added.



Mahmood further stated that on the 5th of July either Labour or Conservatives will win and it’s important for the voters to “choose Labour and end the Tory nightmare for a better future”.

