 
Geo News

Kate Middleton upcoming Wimbledon attendance calls for ‘flexibility'

Kate Middleton to grace Wimbledon stadium for key event

By
Web Desk

July 03, 2024

Kate Middleton upcoming Wimbledon attendance calls for ‘flexibility
Kate Middleton upcoming Wimbledon attendance calls for ‘flexibility'

Kate Middleton is tipped to come to Wimbledon in her capacity as the patron of tennis association, the Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

The Princess of Wales will be at the Lawn Tennis Association President's Lunch and at the Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) in Wimbledon, it is revealed.

AELTC chair Debbie Jevans tells Telegraph Sport: "We're hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club’s patron, but her health and recovery is the priority. 

“We don't know what we don’t know. All we've said is that we'll work with her and give her as much flexibility as possible."

She added: "I don't know who would present the trophies as an alternative – that's something to consider nearer the time if necessary. 

“We're staying flexible. When we hear we’ll then think about what's the right thing to do."

Meanwhile, expert Emily Andrews told Grazia magazine: “Her treatment is ongoing, and will be for the next few months, but I understand she would like to visit the Wimbledon tennis tournament — she is a patron — if she feels up to it.”

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce hint at something 'very serious' in their relationship
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce hint at something 'very serious' in their relationship
Prince Harry has lost Prince William for good
Prince Harry has lost Prince William for good
Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid really happy amid Suki Waterhouse shade: Report
Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid really happy amid Suki Waterhouse shade: Report
King Charles risking the monarchy by leaving Kate Middleton vulnerable
King Charles risking the monarchy by leaving Kate Middleton vulnerable
Kanye West life under threat after recent visit?
Kanye West life under threat after recent visit?
Prince Charlotte helping Kate Middleton with cancer treatment
Prince Charlotte helping Kate Middleton with cancer treatment
Zac Efron compares Joey King to Matthew Perry in sweet compliment
Zac Efron compares Joey King to Matthew Perry in sweet compliment
Prince William facing things ten times worse than Prince Harry
Prince William facing things ten times worse than Prince Harry