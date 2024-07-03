Kate Middleton upcoming Wimbledon attendance calls for ‘flexibility'

Kate Middleton is tipped to come to Wimbledon in her capacity as the patron of tennis association, the Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

The Princess of Wales will be at the Lawn Tennis Association President's Lunch and at the Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) in Wimbledon, it is revealed.

AELTC chair Debbie Jevans tells Telegraph Sport: "We're hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club’s patron, but her health and recovery is the priority.

“We don't know what we don’t know. All we've said is that we'll work with her and give her as much flexibility as possible."

She added: "I don't know who would present the trophies as an alternative – that's something to consider nearer the time if necessary.

“We're staying flexible. When we hear we’ll then think about what's the right thing to do."

Meanwhile, expert Emily Andrews told Grazia magazine: “Her treatment is ongoing, and will be for the next few months, but I understand she would like to visit the Wimbledon tennis tournament — she is a patron — if she feels up to it.”