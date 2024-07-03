Miley Cyrus’ bitter feud with father Billy Ray Cyrus laid bare

Miley Cyrus warned Billy Ray Cyrus that his then-girlfriend Firerose was an 'opportunist', which sparked a bitter feud with her father.



However, the country singer has realized his mistake and acknowledged that his daughter was right about the 34-year-old singer, and has filed for annulment just seven months after marriage.

According to In Touch Weekly, the Flowers singer “loathed Firerose from the get-go when Billy started dating her four years ago.”

“She told her dad Firerose was an opportunist who was taking him for a ride, and Billy got so angry he and Miley stopped talking to each other,” the insider added.

“But now he wants Firerose out of his life and Miley back in, and he’s even willing to put up with all her ‘I told-you-so’s!'”

As for the Disney alum, she, too, is willing to reconcile with her father. “Miley fully believes their estrangement is on her father, not her,” said the insider.

“But with Firerose out of the picture, she’s willing to at least try to repair the damage and once again have a loving relationship with him.”