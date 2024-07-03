Kamala Harris may pose threat to Joe Biden's potential re-election: poll

This combination of images shows United States Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden. — Reuters/Files

In a surprising turn of events, a recent CNN poll indicates that United States Vice President Kamala Harris may have a better chance of winning the 2024 presidential elections than President Joe Biden, in a hypothetical matchup.

The poll follows a poor performance by Biden, 81, during the debate against his rival and former president Donald Trump, 78, which seems to have significantly affected the US president's rating.

According to the poll, Harris, 59, is within a close range of Trump, suggesting both candidates would have tight competition in the forthcoming elections in November.

The Republican presidential candidate holds 47% of votes, while the vice president bags 45% of votes from the registered voters.



Harris is supported by 50% of female voters, while Trump has received 44% of votes.

Since the presidential debate, the Democratic Party has wanted Biden to withdraw from the election and allow another candidate to compete in the election.

Additionally, the voters have found that Harris has gained popularity in recent weeks, which puts her in a strong position to compete as a candidate for the Democratic Party in the upcoming elections.

Karren Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, refrained from commenting on the poll results. Instead, she stated that President Biden's achievements align with the majority of Americans' views.

"With age comes wisdom," Pierre said, putting forth the president's qualities amid criticism following the debate.

Former first lady Michelle Obama, on the other hand, is leading against Trump by 11 points, in a separate poll by Ipsos. However, her office mentioned earlier in March that she will not be competing in the presidential elections of 2024.