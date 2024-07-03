 
Geo News

Israeli top generals demand ceasefire in Gaza

Benjamin Netanyahu's adamancy widens rift between military and him as top generals demand ceasefire

By
Web Desk

July 03, 2024

The truce would give the forces time to recuperate in case a war breaks up between Hezbollah and Israel. — Reuters/File
 The truce would give the forces time to recuperate in case a war breaks up between Hezbollah and Israel. — Reuters/File

As Israel’s atrocities increase in Gaza, reports suggest there is a widening rift between the country’s military and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is opposed to a truce between Hamas and Israel, New York Times reported.

The top generals want to begin a ceasefire in Gaza, as they believe it would be the best way to free the 120 Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

In addition, the truce would give the forces time to recuperate in case a war breaks up between Hezbollah and Israel and also help ease up the tensions between them.

Lebanon's Hezbollah has said that it will keep striking northern Israel until Israel agrees to stop the attacks in Gaza.

The military’s attitude towards a ceasefire reflects the shift in its thinking, as Netanyahu is adamant about not committing to a postwar plan, which has created a power vacuum in the enclave, forcing the military to go back and fight in parts of Gaza that they have already ransacked.

As per reports, over 4,000 Israeli soldiers have been wounded, while 300 have been killed since October.

In contrast, the Israeli army has killed more than 38,000 Palestinians, while more than 92,000 have been injured.

