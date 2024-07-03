Prince Harry felt ‘left out’ seeing William going wild at Taylor Swift Eras show

Prince Harry reportedly felt left out after he saw his elder brother Prince William having the time of his life at Taylor Swift’s Eras tour concert in London.



According to a source, the Duke of Sussex believed it was an ideal opportunity for the feuding brothers to reconcile after years of rift.

For those unversed, William celebrated his 42nd birthday going wild at the concert where he also took his kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. A video of him dancing also went viral on the internet.

At the time, Royal fans believed William taking his kids to Taylor’s concert was a swipe at Meghan Markle, who failed to invite the singer on her now-cancelled Archetypes podcast.

But an insider told Closer Magazine that both Harry and Meghan are fans of the popstar and would love to connect with her but any attempts in doing so would get them labelled as “cheap copycats” now that William was seen at her London gig.

"They don’t begrudge William taking the kids to her show, it’s not like they’re ranting and raving over that or even saying he shouldn’t have gone,” the insider said.

“At the end of the day this ultimately comes down to them feeling ostracised yet again. It’s another reminder they’re nowhere near the party, so to speak,” the insider continued.

“Fact is, this is exactly the sort of event that Harry in particular would have loved to have gone to,” the insider alleged.

“It’s just a few months ahead of his 40th birthday, it would have been the perfect time to go and let loose and hang with his brother, and sadly that’s just not an option.”