 
Geo News

Chris Pratt gushes over 'ninja' wife Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger stepped out for a lunch date

By
Web Desk

July 03, 2024

Chris Pratt gushes over ninja wife Katherine Schwarzenegger
Chris Pratt gushes over 'ninja' wife Katherine Schwarzenegger

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt just showed how she will not tolerate a sunburn in this heat.

The 34-year-old lifestyle guru sported a UPF 50+ hoodie and a matching face cover as she went out on a lunch date with her husband, Chris Pratt.

Chris, who has starred in the Guardians of the Galaxy film, took to his official Instagram account to upload a picture of his wife to first poke fun at her and then serenade her.

Chris Pratt gushes over ninja wife Katherine Schwarzenegger

"Nice lunch with my wife, who cares deeply about sun protection," he joked in his caption adding, "Me, I love ninjas. So, it’s kind of a win-win.”

In response, Katherine, shared the post on her Instagram Stories with a caption "Me (handshake emoji) ninjas.”

Source: Instagram Stories
Source: Instagram Stories 

The couple got married in June 2019 and are currently expecting to welcome their third child into the world.

Chris and Katherine already have two daughters, two-year-old Eloise, and Lyla, who will turn four years old, next month.

Additionally, the 45-year-old actor is also a father to his 11-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Guns N' Roses Slash admits he can't recall 'any of those gigs'
Guns N' Roses Slash admits he can't recall 'any of those gigs'
‘Despicable 4' tests critics patience: Not 'good enough'
‘Despicable 4' tests critics patience: Not 'good enough'
Lindsay Lohan celebrates 38th birthday
Lindsay Lohan celebrates 38th birthday
Kate Middleton, King Charles' unfair treatment bashed
Kate Middleton, King Charles' unfair treatment bashed
Meghan Markle's plans for Lilibet, Archie revealed amid concerns from Thomas Markle
Meghan Markle's plans for Lilibet, Archie revealed amid concerns from Thomas Markle
Prince William hatching plan against Andrew with Charles' help: Expert
Prince William hatching plan against Andrew with Charles' help: Expert
Lara Flynn Boyle reveals if she keeps in touch with ex Jack Nicholson
Lara Flynn Boyle reveals if she keeps in touch with ex Jack Nicholson
David Beckham appears in Royal Box amid Kate Middleton's absence at Wimbledon
David Beckham appears in Royal Box amid Kate Middleton's absence at Wimbledon