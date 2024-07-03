Chris Pratt gushes over 'ninja' wife Katherine Schwarzenegger

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt just showed how she will not tolerate a sunburn in this heat.

The 34-year-old lifestyle guru sported a UPF 50+ hoodie and a matching face cover as she went out on a lunch date with her husband, Chris Pratt.

Chris, who has starred in the Guardians of the Galaxy film, took to his official Instagram account to upload a picture of his wife to first poke fun at her and then serenade her.

"Nice lunch with my wife, who cares deeply about sun protection," he joked in his caption adding, "Me, I love ninjas. So, it’s kind of a win-win.”

In response, Katherine, shared the post on her Instagram Stories with a caption "Me (handshake emoji) ninjas.”

Source: Instagram Stories

The couple got married in June 2019 and are currently expecting to welcome their third child into the world.

Chris and Katherine already have two daughters, two-year-old Eloise, and Lyla, who will turn four years old, next month.

Additionally, the 45-year-old actor is also a father to his 11-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.