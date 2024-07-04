Lil Wayne remains unaware of Hot Boys reunion, album talks

Lil Wayne expresses surprise after he is asked about the reunion of his group, The Hot Boys.



The question comes on the heels of intense speculations after one of the bandmates, B.G., was released from jail.

However, the Grammy winner has no idea about his old team rumoured to be getting back together.

During an interview with the Not Just Football podcast, Weezy's response was, "You just told me!" after he was asked about the reunion.

Besides this, another rumour was doing rounds about an album the Hot Boys are working on. Lil, however, pushed back against this after the podcaster posed a question to him.

"That's what he [said]? I ain't been to the kitchen yet. I would not lie to you, I have not been in that kitchen yet."

He continued, "I have no problem with going to that kitchen, but I ain't smell it, it ain't come through the window yet. I ain't smell the food […] They ain't told me nothing yet."

In the meantime, Lil revealed the names of what he believes to be the greatest rappers of all time.

“My Top 5 rappers of all time are JAY-Z, Missy Elliott, Eminem, ummm… The Notorious B.I.G. — oh, and this is no specific order right here — and Drizzy."

