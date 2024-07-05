 
Prince Harry to plan intense reaction when Prince William turns King

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will object to Prince William's Kingship

July 05, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not react in a dignified way when Prince William becomes King, it is reported.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are currently residing in California, are tipped to generate new scriptures over atrocities of the Royal Family.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield reveals: "I do think he would write about his family again. He was waiting to publish a book after [Queen Elizabeth died]. Originally they were saying there was going to be another publication after the [late] Queen died."

She told on her podcast Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered: "I suspect that maybe he would release a book after his father passed away. Especially if Prince William continues to keep him at arm's length. Because what would the repercussions be if Prince William pushed you out of the fold?"

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

