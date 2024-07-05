Travis Barker left house after Kourtney Kardashian broke Rocky news

Travis Barker is touching upon his experience with fatherhood as he welcomes baby Rocky with Kourntey Kardashian.

The Blink-182 drummer, who also fathers three children with ex wife Shanna Moakler, shares how it feels to be a father again after decades.

"The most wonderful thing you could do at any time in your life is have a baby or bring a human being into this world," says Barker

Speaking of Rocky, he added that "it's just as good as I remembered it."

"I love being a dad," he told PEOPLE. "That's my favorite accomplishment, it's my favorite thing I get to do every day."

"The day I found out, I left my house and I ran to the freeway," he says. "It was four miles, and then I ran four miles back, too."

He continued: "I had this urge to just be the best version of myself, be healthy and take care of myself more — and I think that's never gone away."