Travis Barker left house after Kourtney Kardashian broke Rocky news

July 05, 2024
Travis Barker is touching upon his experience with fatherhood as he welcomes baby Rocky with Kourntey Kardashian.
The Blink-182 drummer, who also fathers three children with ex wife Shanna Moakler, shares how it feels to be a father again after decades.
"The most wonderful thing you could do at any time in your life is have a baby or bring a human being into this world," says Barker
Speaking of Rocky, he added that "it's just as good as I remembered it."
"I love being a dad," he told PEOPLE. "That's my favorite accomplishment, it's my favorite thing I get to do every day."
"The day I found out, I left my house and I ran to the freeway," he says. "It was four miles, and then I ran four miles back, too."
He continued: "I had this urge to just be the best version of myself, be healthy and take care of myself more — and I think that's never gone away."