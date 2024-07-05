 
Pakistan suffer defeat in Asian Team Snooker Championship final

Thailand win final 3-0 with scores of 61-4, 75-53 and 90-26 as they overpowered their opponents

Faizan Lakhani

July 05, 2024

Asjad Iqbal (L) and Awais Munir were Pakistan's cueists in the tournament. — ACBS Media

KARACHI: Pakistan lost to Thailand in the final of the ACBS Asian 15 Red Men’s Team Snooker Championship 2024 in Riyadh on Friday.

Thailand won the final 3-0 with scores of 61-4, 75-53 and 90-26 as they overpowered their opponents throughout the game.

In the first single match, Pakistan's Asjad Iqbal lost without giving a proper fight. However, in the second single encounter, Awais Munir showed resilience but ended up making a foul during colour potting after which the Thai opponent cleared the frame and won the match.

The situation remained the same in the doubles frame and Pakistan managed to secure a silver medal after a defeat in the final.

Earlier in the semi-final against Hong Kong, Pakistan’s team comprising Iqbal and Munir, came from behind in the semi-final after the defeat in the first frame to win 3-1 against Hong Kong. In the first singles match, Iqbal was defeated 47-72. Munir won his frame 80-44 to level the match at 1-1.

In the doubles frame, Pakistan played a 99-clearance break to secure victory. Iqbal defeated Nansen Wan 28-82 in his second singles match and bagged a win.

Meanwhile, in the quarters, Pakistan defeated India (2) with a score of 3-0. Pakistan's winning scores were 63-35, 75-22, and 70-06. The India (2) team comprised Sarav Kothari and Hussain Khan.

It is worth mentioning that Munir won the Asian 6-Red Snooker Championship in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday (July 2) after beating Hong Kong's cueist Nansen Wan.

Munir secured a 6-3 victory over his opponent. The game was tied at 2-2 and Munir won three sets straight and made his lead 5-2. In the eighth frame, Nansen made a comeback.

However, in the ninth frame, Munir displayed excellent control and potting to clinch the victory. Munir won the match with scores 0-65, 35-26, 27-36, 38-20, 0-65, 13-46, 8-60, 34-0, 27-40.

