Prince Harry's instability exposed with financial woes

Prince Harry’s lack of any stability in the US has sparked a large amount of outrage

July 05, 2024

Prince Harry’s inability to come out of the PR debacle he is currently facing has just been referenced by experts.

Everything related to Prince Harry’s PR debacle has been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she started by saying, “This Tillman award situation highlights a much bigger problem for Harry.”

“What should have been a straightforward, simple shift – his reframing, post-Spare, as a man is dedicated to giving back – has instead been hit by a number of PR debacles in the past six months.”

“This restyling of Harry should have seen his image by and large shift less from aggrieved son and brother to all-round humanitarian good egg. After all, it’s not only what he does best but clearly loves too.”

“Except, now, in the space of months, we have had a gold-star mother calling him out” as well as “Californian authorities labelling his and wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell Foundation as ‘delinquent’,” and even “employees of a charity Harry has closely aligned himself with facing a series of allegations of rape, torture and abuse in African communities,” she pointed out before signing off.

