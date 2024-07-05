 
Geo News

Sabrina Carpenter branded 'crazy' by fellow musician

Fellow star gushed over Sabrina Carpenter after sharing stage with her during tour

By
Web Desk

July 05, 2024

Photo: Sabrina Carpenter branded crazy by fellow musician
Photo: Sabrina Carpenter branded 'crazy' by fellow musician

Amaarae recently got candid about her talk to the chart-topping songstress, Sabrina Carpenter.

During a recent chat with People Magazine, the songstress shared, “What drew me to Sabrina was the [announcement of] her fifth album,” explaining, “So this is an artist that's had the opportunity to develop over time.”

She also gushed over the Espresso hitmaker and addressed, “And this isn't like, ‘Okay, we just popping out with this random pop artist, and we're going to shove her down your throats.’”

“No, this is development. This is an artist really trying to become an artist. And after five albums, this is their breakout moment. I could see myself in that,” Amaraee recalled thinking at that time.

She also reflected on meeting Sabrina Carpenter during Paris Fashion Week following their joint tour.

The songstress revealed, “I'm at an afterparty, and I see Sabrina. And I ask her, ‘Sabrina, who made this choice for you?’”

“She's like, ‘Well, I made it myself.’ I'm like, ‘What do you mean?’ She [goes], ‘My best friend put me on to your album, and we f****** loved it. And we loved it so much that I genuinely wanted you to be on this tour,’” Amaarae also mentioned.

“I was like, ‘Wow, that's crazy. But yo, I feel you. That's hard. Period,’” she also disclosed before singing off from the chat. 

Amanda Kloots pens emotional note for Nick Cordero on 4th death anniversary
Amanda Kloots pens emotional note for Nick Cordero on 4th death anniversary
Simon Pegg shares his opinion on possibility of ‘Shaun of the Dead' reboot
Simon Pegg shares his opinion on possibility of ‘Shaun of the Dead' reboot
Kourtney Kardashian hopes in name changing trend
Kourtney Kardashian hopes in name changing trend
Sam Thompson, Zara McDermott in 'crisis talks' amid rift rumours: Report
Sam Thompson, Zara McDermott in 'crisis talks' amid rift rumours: Report
Christina Applegate gets into details of grievances with hit reality dating show
Christina Applegate gets into details of grievances with hit reality dating show
Prince Harry fighting a series of PR hits with his life
Prince Harry fighting a series of PR hits with his life
Will King Charles make Zara Tindall a princess? Experts weigh in
Will King Charles make Zara Tindall a princess? Experts weigh in
Johnny Depp speaks of his tragic Hollywood career
Johnny Depp speaks of his tragic Hollywood career