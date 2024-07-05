Photo: Sabrina Carpenter branded 'crazy' by fellow musician

Amaarae recently got candid about her talk to the chart-topping songstress, Sabrina Carpenter.

During a recent chat with People Magazine, the songstress shared, “What drew me to Sabrina was the [announcement of] her fifth album,” explaining, “So this is an artist that's had the opportunity to develop over time.”

She also gushed over the Espresso hitmaker and addressed, “And this isn't like, ‘Okay, we just popping out with this random pop artist, and we're going to shove her down your throats.’”

“No, this is development. This is an artist really trying to become an artist. And after five albums, this is their breakout moment. I could see myself in that,” Amaraee recalled thinking at that time.

She also reflected on meeting Sabrina Carpenter during Paris Fashion Week following their joint tour.

The songstress revealed, “I'm at an afterparty, and I see Sabrina. And I ask her, ‘Sabrina, who made this choice for you?’”

“She's like, ‘Well, I made it myself.’ I'm like, ‘What do you mean?’ She [goes], ‘My best friend put me on to your album, and we f****** loved it. And we loved it so much that I genuinely wanted you to be on this tour,’” Amaarae also mentioned.

“I was like, ‘Wow, that's crazy. But yo, I feel you. That's hard. Period,’” she also disclosed before singing off from the chat.