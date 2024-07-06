 
Guns N' Roses Slash reveals the artist who inspired him

Slash, who is considered as one of the best guitarists of all time, named a country artist who inspired him

July 06, 2024

Slash just revealed how he was inspired to try his hands at the country music genre by the grace of some experiences in Nashville.

Despite being a longtime “outlaw country” music fan, the Sweet Child O’ Mine guitarist told PEOPLE magazine he arrived at Music City "to record the 4 record for the Conspirators," and instantly felt attracted to the songwriting history of that landmark.

"We got an Airbnb here — it was during Covid — so we were here for a couple of weeks and we were recording at the RCA Studio, Studio A," Slash recalled, adding, "which is a very historic, famous recording studio here in Nashville."

Praising the place, the Guns N’ Roses rocker, stated, "Being in that building, there was just this vibe, and it was all these great country artists all over the walls, but real iconic country people."

Slash recalled, during his visit, coming across a book that had "all stories about all these different guys from Willie Nelson to Kris Kristofferson and to Dolly Parton and Dolly Parton's mentor," however the artist that stood out to him, giving Slash inspiration was, "Lloyd Green, a pedal steel guy."

