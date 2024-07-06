 
Serena Williams explains why she grunts: 'That's so cool'

Serena Williams touched on the reason for developing a habit of grunting

July 06, 2024

Photo: Serena Williams explains why she grunts: 'That's so cool'

Serena Williams recently talked about her unique way of grunting while playing sport.

Speaking on an interview on The Hot Ones, the sportsperson weighed in the unique noises she will make while playing.

Serena started the chat by mentioning, "So I grunt because growing up I liked this tennis player named Monica Seles and she grunts.”

She went on to recall that her idol “had this really cool grunt. It was like, '[grunt].' And I loved that, I was like, 'That's so cool.'"

The American former professional tennis player also stated that following in this role model’s footsteps she developed a habit and now it is almost natural for her to grunt.

"And so I literally would grunt because of her and then it just became natural and then my grunt just became like a [grunt]. It was really loud," she noted.

Seren even branded her unique technique "a form of breathing," insisting, "I grunt playing golf now.”

Wrapping up the chat, she confessed, “It's like a part of my life… Other people say it's relieving and exhaling air and it's a different way to exhale air."

