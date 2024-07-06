 
Geo News

Katie Price shares painful injury with fans on social media

Katie Price shares an incredibly painful injury with fans on her Instagram and calls it the "worst agony ever."

By
Web Desk

July 06, 2024

Katie Price shares painful injury with fans on social media
Katie Price shares painful injury with fans on social media 

Katie Price shared a painful injury with her fans as her finger nail had split in two.

The former glamour model took to her Instagram and posted a picture of her injury, covered in blood while her thumbnail appeared to be hanging off.

Considering the fact that she has undergone a number of surgical procedures, Katie penned on her Instagram post, "This is the worst agony ever."

Katie Price shares painful injury with fans on social media

It is pertinent to mention that the TV personality has made no secret of her high pain threshold as she often shares her Botox sessions and recovery from her breast augmentations on her social media platform.

While speaking to OK! Magazine, she stated, “I’ve probably had more b**b jobs than boyfriends - and that's a fact!"

In regards to Katie Price’s career, she recently said that her upcoming memoir will offer a new perspective on her life to the public eye. 

The book, titled This Is Me, is billed as “the true story behind the headlines” featuring reflections on her past relationships, addictions, family, and trauma and set for release on July 18.

Meghan Markle relies on Netflix for 'financial security'
Meghan Markle relies on Netflix for 'financial security'
King Charles offers olive branch to Prince Andrew amid Royal Lodge feud?
King Charles offers olive branch to Prince Andrew amid Royal Lodge feud?
Prince Harry should refuse Pat Tillman award if he has 'any shame' left
Prince Harry should refuse Pat Tillman award if he has 'any shame' left
Prince William's summer plans with Kate Middleton laid bare after Kensington Palace announcement
Prince William's summer plans with Kate Middleton laid bare after Kensington Palace announcement
Emma Roberts breaks silence on working with aunt Julia Roberts
Emma Roberts breaks silence on working with aunt Julia Roberts
Jennifer Lopez family 'upset' as Ben Affleck won't 'try to fix things'
Jennifer Lopez family 'upset' as Ben Affleck won't 'try to fix things'
Malcolm McDowell reflects on reuniting with ex Mary Steenburgen after 3 decades
Malcolm McDowell reflects on reuniting with ex Mary Steenburgen after 3 decades
Emma Roberts claps back at ‘Madame Web' negative criticism
Emma Roberts claps back at ‘Madame Web' negative criticism