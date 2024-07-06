Katie Price shares painful injury with fans on social media

Katie Price shared a painful injury with her fans as her finger nail had split in two.

The former glamour model took to her Instagram and posted a picture of her injury, covered in blood while her thumbnail appeared to be hanging off.

Considering the fact that she has undergone a number of surgical procedures, Katie penned on her Instagram post, "This is the worst agony ever."

It is pertinent to mention that the TV personality has made no secret of her high pain threshold as she often shares her Botox sessions and recovery from her breast augmentations on her social media platform.

While speaking to OK! Magazine, she stated, “I’ve probably had more b**b jobs than boyfriends - and that's a fact!"

In regards to Katie Price’s career, she recently said that her upcoming memoir will offer a new perspective on her life to the public eye.

The book, titled This Is Me, is billed as “the true story behind the headlines” featuring reflections on her past relationships, addictions, family, and trauma and set for release on July 18.