Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez' marriage's 'breaking point' revealed

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's life had a moment when they realized that their marriage was allegedly doomed

July 07, 2024

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reportedly realized that their marriage was barely holding together, on screen, for all to watch.

According to InTouch Weekly, a source claimed that the couple came to the realization during the making of J-Lo's documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

It is pertinent to mention that the source alleges, "The making of her documentary was a real eye-opener for them. InTouch Weekly points out the scene from the documentary where Lopez shares love letters he wrote to her with her songwriters.

In regards to the documentary, Affleck stated, "Things that are private I had always felt are sacred and special in part because they're private. So, this was something of an adjustment for me."

Lopez began at length by admitting that, "I don't think he's very comfortable with me doing all of this. But he loves me, he knows I'm an artist, and he's going to support me in every way he can because he knows he can't stop me."

As per the reports by InTouch Weekly, that is the moment when the whole marriage went into its current limbo. Furthermore, judging from Affleck's recent outburst at the paparazzi, the attention seems to be a big sticking point for him.

The source further alleges, "They both sat back and looked at how different they really are. While Jennifer loves being the center of attention, Ben would rather live his life away from the spotlight. At the end of the day, they both just want different things out of life."

According to Marca, a recent report claims Lopez and Affleck have been split since March. Many are singling out their lack of time together amid major events like The Met Gala and Lopez's promotional tour for Netflix's Atlas.

It is pertinent to mention that Fox News reported that Affleck has been keeping busy amid the reports of his impending divorce.

