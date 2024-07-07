Matthew Perry's death investigation brews trouble for Hollywood's 'dark side'

Matthew Perry’s death could possibly expose the world of drug dealing within Hollywood.

The Friends alum passed away in October 2023 due to "acute effects of ketamine" and was found dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles mansion.

Following his demise, the Los Angeles Police Department gradually involved the US Drug Enforcement Administration, the US Postal Inspection Service in their investigation too as they continue to find who administered the fatal amount of ketamine to Matthew.

Speaking with Page Six, a former special agent for the CIA and FBI Tracy Walder claimed that many people might face charges.

She shared that there has been a spike in drug networks who use mail fraud to deliver medications prescriptions, which is a federal offense and there could be a sentence of up to five years in jail.

However, Matthew took the ketamine himself which outlaws murder charges.

“Intent is going to be the question. They obviously knew what they were doing was wrong [by drug dealing]. However, did they actively know that by procuring this it would kill him?" she said.

Tracy further noted that Matthew could also have been swapping prescriptions with friends and had an assistant pick up the drugs.