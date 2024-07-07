Kylie Kelce hints she's ready for a fourth child with Jason Kelce

Kylie Kelce hints she's ready for a fourth child

Kylie Kelce is sorted in case a fourth kid is on the cards.



Kylie, 32, was speaking at a recent interview with NY magazine’s The Strategist when she was asked to list off items she can’t live without.

Her list was quite reasonable as a mother of three, yet unexpected as she named mascara, dry shampoo and ;a pajama set for kids; that she likes from a particular brand.

The conversation moved to sustainable choices as Kylie revealed how found a perfect brand that she could use for hand-me-downs as a mother of three girls.

“We lucked out because we had three girls,” Kylie said. “We’re rotating through clothes we bought for our first daughter now to our youngest, so we have gone through a lot of hand-me-downs.”

Just as she said that, she revealed that she still has some pairs packed away 'just in case there ends up being a fourth.'

Kylie and the former Philadelphia Eagles player share three daughters: Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 1.

Kylie and Jason met on Tinder in 2014 and hot engaged three years later. The couple finally tied the knot at the Logan Hotel in Philadelphia on April 14, 2018.



The couple have been all over the spotlight since Jason’s younger brother Travis began dating Taylor Swift last summer.