Britney Spears announces HUGE relationship update with Paul Soliz

Britney Spears and Paul Soliz began dating after split with ex-husband Sam Asghari

Princess of Pop Britney Spears has revealed that she’s single after calling it quits with Paul Soliz.

Britney also vowed to remain single for the rest of her days in a since deleted caption.

The Baby One More Time hitmaker took to Instagram and shared a photo with text reading: "Her attitude is savage but her heart is gold."

She captioned it: "Single as f**k!!!”

She added: "I will never be with another man as long as I live!!!"

However, the Grammy winner then deleted the caption and simply wrote the credit to the original contributor of the photo. Her post was followed by two other posts which contained videos of Britney dancing to Ex's & Oh's by Elle King.

This comes after reports of her split with former housekeeper, Paul Soliz, who is also an ex-convict. The duo began dating after the singer and her ex-husband Sam Asghari separated.

Britney and Paul reportedly had an altercation at Chateau Marmont in May where onlookers called the police and the singer was seen outside the hotel.

The singer however denied the news of any altercation with her beau and revealed that she broke her ankle and paramedics showed at her door “illegally.”