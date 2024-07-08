 
Why King Charles won't compete with Meghan Markle: Expert explains

King Charles and Meghan Markle could be up against each other in one aspect

July 08, 2024

King Charles’ Highgrove brand wouldn’t compete with Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard, per an expert.

Since the King’s home at Highgrove also sells high quality organic products such as jams and honey like Meghan’s brand, there have been reports of a competition between the two.

However, royal correspondent Jennie Bond says it’s “below” the monarch.

"I absolutely refuse to buy into suggestions of a petty rivalry between Meghan’s products and the release of new products from the Highgrove estate," Jennie told OK! "Highgrove has been coming up with new products for years now.”

She added: "I really don’t think that Charles or his marketing people would sink so low as to try to deliberately compete with or scupper Meghan and her team.

“Why would Charles want to make things worse than they already are? So I think it’s a load of old nonsense and would be beneath him,” she remarked.

This comes after celebrity publicist Waylon Tate said Meghan’s brand is her way of showing her “emancipation from Harry.”

"What I've seen so far, although she's been pretty clandestine about it everything surrounding this new brand, is that it's Meghan and it's Meghan alone. You can even see it on Instagram. It's not Meghan and Harry - it's by Meghan," Tate said.

"This is the emancipation of Meghan. It's her saying, 'I'm a smart, savvy businesswoman. And here's an introduction to my family on my terms'," he added. 

