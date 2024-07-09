Bebe Rexha takes a stand against concertgoer who tried to hit her onstage

Bebe Rexha just made it clear how she might be “a mess” but she certainly isn’t “a loser.”

In her latest performance, the 34-year-old artist faced a wild crowd member who attempted to throw an object at her during her concert.

She had the spectator removed from the audience and even threatened to pursue legal action against the person.

According to fan-recorded video making rounds on social media, the incident took place during the I’m a Mess hit-maker’s festival performances, where she took a stand against the alleged crowd member.

"If you hit me with something on the stage, I will take you for everything you've f****** got," she could be heard saying.

Rexha made it clear she is not someone to disrespect as she added, "Do not f****** play with me right now."

Further on in the video, Rexha could be seen trying to find whoever tried to throw the object, asking, "Which one? Point me to the person. I want to see them,"

As she spotted the person who made this rather audacious move, Rexha told the crowd member, "Out. Get the f*** out. That's it. It's done for you."