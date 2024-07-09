Hilarie Burton pens down heartfelt tribute to longtime friend Sophia Bush

Hilarie Burton penned down a detailed note for her close friend, Sophia Bush on her 42nd birthday.



The 42-year-old actress took to her official Instagram account on Monday, July 8 to mark Bush’s big day.

The White Collar alum wrote a heartwarming message for Bush, reflecting on their friendship.

Burton began with, “Once upon a time, in the year of our Goddess -1982 - two little girls were born in the same week, but on opposite sides of the world. These little nerds loved school and books and camp and extracurricular activities to pad their college resumes….and they were the same kind of animal. Ambitious. Persistent. LOUD. Dramatic.”

Along with the tribute she also posted an adorable split photo of their childhood, while revealing that Bush and her were “opposites” in every way.

Burton went on to write, “If there was ever a case of Nature vs Nurture, this was it… the Universe, in all her infinite wisdom, threw these two together and created a perfect storm of sisterhood and feminine rage and salacious gossip and soft, loving trust. It was perfect. You, @sophiabush , are perfect.”

“For your birthday, I give you gratitude. Thank you for always seeing the deep down me, and protecting her,” she added.

At the end of her caption, Bruton teased that the One Tree Hill alums have “so many good things planned.”