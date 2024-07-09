Naqvi gives 'free hand' to coaches as huddle mulls team's future

(From left to right) Pakistan's white-ball coach Gary Kirsten, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and team's red-ball coach Jason Gillespie. — AFP/State Media/Facebook/Pakistan Cricket Team/File

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has given a "free hand" to the men's team's coaches during his meeting with white-ball coach Gary Kirsten, red-ball's Jason Gillespie, and Assistant Coach Azhar Mahmood, sources told Geo News on Tuesday.

The sources say that the huddle which mulled over matters pertaining to the team's coaching, has agreed that the players' inclusion in the squad will be subject to their fitness.



The meeting comes against the backdrop of severe criticism owing to their dismal performance in the T20 World Cup 2024 where the Men In Green failed to even progress to the Super Eight stage.

During the tournament, the Green Shirts showcased below-par performance in all three fields and suffered an upset loss against the minnows United States and a subsequent disappointing defeat against India, resulting in their early elimination from the tournament.

The meeting comes days after Kirsten submitted his "confidential" assessment report on the national side's disastrous performance in the recently concluded mega-event.

During their meeting today, Naqvi and the team's coaches decided to chalk out a comprehensive plan to improve the batting, bowling and fielding departments.

While agreeing that there was no shortage of talent in the country, the huddle, however, acknowledged that they lacked a good team combination at this time.

The foreign coaches also apprised the PCB chairman of their plan to improve the performance of the team with which the board's head agreeing with their suggestions.

"We have full confidence in you [and] will support you fully regarding matters related to players' coaching," the chairman said.

It is worth mentioning that Gillespie and Kirsten were appointed Pakistan’s red and white-ball coach respectively on a two-year deal.

Kirsten, who led India to World Cup glory in 2011, has already begun his journey with the Pakistan cricket team as he was the coach during the five-T20I series against England and the T20 World Cup 2024.

On the other hand, Gillespie will lead Pakistan for the first time during the red-ball series against Bangladesh which will be played in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle at the end of August.

During his first presser as a red-ball coach, Gillespie expressed his excitement of working with the team.

"I am excited to work with the Pakistan cricket team," Gillespie had said.

"During the last tour to Australia, Pakistan lost the series 3-0 but they played well. There were moments in the series where they were also dominating the opponents.

"The Pakistan cricket team is very talented but the lack of consistency in performances is the main problem, we will see how we can bring continuity and consistency in performances," the former Australian player said.