Ariana Grande picks 'Eternal Sunshine' tracks for Jennifer Coolidge

Ariana Grande revealed in which tracks she wants to feature her friend Jennifer Coolidge.



In a recent episode of Evan Ross Katz's Shut Up Evan podcast released on Tuesday, July 9 the 31-year-old singer and the host talked about future hang-out plans with their mutual friend Coolidge.

During the conversation, Grande expressed her desire to feature the actress in one of the tracks from her Eternal Sunshine album.

The Grammy winner said, “I would have her redo the voiceover for the ‘Saturn Returns Interlude.' I would like a dramatic reading, please, of ‘The Boy Is Mine’ as well.”

She continued, "But, like, very emotional, bringing a new perspective, and it’s very vulnerable."

it is pertinent to mention that Grande and Coolidge became friends when the 62-year-old actress reprised her role as Paulette Bonafonté from Legally Blonde in 2018 for the singer’s Thank U, Next music video.

In a previous joint interview of the two entertainers with Entertainment Weekly, the Emmy winner revealed how being part of Grande’s music video helped her revive her career.

"I'm curious if you know that when people ask about how my life has changed. Yes, I got to do White Lotus, but I think it really started with you asking me to be in the 'Thank U, Next' video,” Coolidge confessed.