Prince Harry told how to be ‘classy' amid Pat Tillman Award controversy

Prince Harry is being bombarded with backlash on becoming a Pat Tillman Award recipient

Prince Harry is set to be honored with the Pat Tillman Award for Service at this year’s ceremony, despite a wave of criticism and suggestions that he give up the award.

The awards are given to people whose efforts towards the military and sport are outstanding. Pat Tillman was a footballer who gave up a $3.8million contract to join the army after 9/11. He was subsequently killed in friendly fire 20 years ago.

Now, PR expert Ryan McCormick has suggested a way for Harry, the uke of Sussex, to win the masses back when it comes to the award.

"I think the backlash against Prince Harry is completely justified as many do not view him as a plausible or worthy recipient of such an esteemed award. Pat Tillman is a valiant American hero who died on the battlefield," he told The Mirror US.

He suggested that Harry should meet with Pat’s family and elect another recipient for the honor.

"Doing so would be very classy and immediately kibosh this storm of negative sentiment," he argued.

This comes after Pat’s mother Mary got vocal about her distaste for this year’s pick. She told the Daily Mail: "I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award. There are recipients that are far more fitting. There are individuals working in the veteran community that are doing tremendous things to assist veterans.”

“These individuals do not have the money, resources, connections or privilege that Prince Harry has. I feel that those types of individuals should be recognized," she added.