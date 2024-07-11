 
B.J. Noval met Mindy Kaling's ‘adorable' baby daughter

The actress secretly welcomed her third child a daughter earlier this year

July 11, 2024

B.J. Novak has gotten to meet Mindy Kaling's new addition to her family

The 44-year-old actor and Kaling have been long-time friends, when People magazine asked if he had met Kaling’s newborn, Novak admitted, “ Of course.”

While gushing about Kaling’s daughter, Ann the Office alum said, “She is adorable and the best.”

Previously, the Mindy Project star announced the birth of her third child on Instagram on June 24, whom she welcomed in the month of february.

The 44-year-old actress took to her official social media account and posted a photo featuring her newborn daughter, Ann along with her siblings 6-year-old Katherine and 3-year-old Spencer.

She wrote in the caption, “In late February I gave birth to my daughter, Anne. She’s the best birthday present I could’ve ever imagined.”

Moreover, the announcement post includes her picture flaunting her baby bump and also another picture of her with her older kids on a hospital bed.

"When things are hard, whenever I veer towards cynicism, my three kids are such a great reminder of the pure joy in my life," she added.

