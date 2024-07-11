Jennifer Lopez wants to expose Ben Affleck’s ‘dark side’ amid divorce battle

Jennifer Lopez has had enough of media outlets portraying her as the villain amid rumours of divorce from Ben Affleck, an insider has spilled.



According to a latest report, JLo’s inner circle is speaking out against the negative portrayal of the superstar as her marital issues with Affleck leaks in the media.

Speaking with In Touch Weekly, the insider said Lopez feels she is ‘better off’ without the Gone Girl star after his "anger issues" and "commitment issues" took a toll on their marriage.

The publication noted how Affleck’s ‘grumpiness’ and ‘lack of effort’ in the relationship were evident even in their public appearances, like the Grammys 2023.

“Everyone in J.Lo’s circle feels it’s pretty unfair that she’s the one getting all the blame in this,” the tipster said. “You just have to look at the way Ben’s been behaving to see the sort of anger issues he’s got.”

“No doubt J.Lo is quite pleased people are starting to get a glimpse of who Ben really is,” they added. “As charming as Ben can be, he also has a pretty miserable side, which is something Jennifer endured a lot of the time when the cameras were off.”

The insider noted that Lopez wanted the marriage to end, but the more she reflects, the more she realizes she was the one doing all the work, constantly trying to lift his moods and make everything perfect for him.”

“Truth be told, she’s so much better off without him.”