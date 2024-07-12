Prince William treats Prince Harry, Meghan Markle like 'noise in background'

Prince William does not pay heed to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's antics, says former Royal staff member.

The Prince of Wales, who is currently focusing on running the monarchy amid King Charles and Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis, is through with the Sussex 'cheap' tactics.

Former royal butler Paul Burrell says: “William won’t take any more cheap shots from across the Atlantic.

“He doesn’t care anymore," he tells Closer Magazine.

“He doesn’t listen to the noise in the background - and that’s what Harry and Meghan have become.”



This comes as Prince Harry spoke about very non-typical of a Royal Family member to marry somebody like Meghan Markle.

He said on Netflix docuseries titled 'Harry & Meghan': "I think for so many people in the family, especially the men, there could be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who would fit the mould as opposed to someone you are destined to be with.

"The difference between making a decision with your head or your heart," he said.

