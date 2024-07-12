Meghan Markle leaving Prince Harry 'out of' lifestyle brand due to philanthropic history?

Meghan Markle is seemingly keeping Price Harry away from her lifestyle brand to bring in personal PR.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is keen on building her brand titled American Riviera Orchard separate from Prince Harry, is strategising marketing tactics sans her husband.

Lucie Green told Fabulous: “Speculative - but strategically it could be so that there's no sense that she's leveraging a direct royal connection, or Harry isn't at least, for commercial ends.

The expert then refers to Meghan's former lifestyle blog titled 'Tig,' noting: “Also, she has credibility as a former lifestyle influencer and entrepreneur in this space. He doesn't.

“She's building a new business based on her previous experiences and ventures.”

Lucie added: “I think she has more credibility and has historically leaned more towards lifestyle projects vs Harry who has remained mainly philanthropic in his focus.”



Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

