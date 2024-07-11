Kourtney Kardashian shifts focus to Travis Barker 'barely talks' to sisters

Kourtney Kardashian has reportedly distanced herself from Kardashian-Jenner sisters since her marriage with Travis Barker.

According to OK Magazine report, sources close to Kourtney shed light on the changes in her personal circle after marrying Travis in 2022.

Insiders revealed that the Lemme founder has prioritized her relationship with Travis, leading to a noticeable distancing from everyone around her.

"Kourtney and Travis are happier than ever. Since welcoming Rocky, it’s become even more evident that they were meant for each other," insider shared, adding, "they are completely inseparable, by choice, and love to travel, plan fun activities and events together, spend time at home, and shop for their house and baby."

However, insiders claimed that Kourtney "started discarding everyone in her life when Travis came into the picture," adding that things are "progressively worse to the point where she doesn’t seem to care about associating with anyone from her old life."

The reality TV star has "pushed them away and deals with them as if they are her coworkers, things are very fake and forced when filming the show." Sources further shared that she "barely talks" to her sisters.